The Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) after losing 10 road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Aggies put up 10.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (65.6).

Texas A&M is 6-14 when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Texas A&M is 6-2.

The Razorbacks put up 10.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Aggies allow (62.3).

When Arkansas scores more than 62.3 points, it is 17-8.

Arkansas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.8 points.

This season the Razorbacks are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Aggies concede.

The Aggies make 27.6% of their shots from the field, 10.6% lower than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Schedule