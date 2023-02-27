The Texas Southern Tigers (11-18, 7-9 SWAC) take on a fellow SWAC opponent, the Alcorn State Braves (15-12, 12-3 SWAC), on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Davey Whitney Complex. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on HBCUGo.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alcorn State Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline DraftKings Alcorn State (-4.5) 139 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Alcorn State (-4.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends

Texas Southern has compiled an 8-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-5.

Alcorn State is 12-15-0 ATS this season.

Braves games have gone over the point total 15 out of 27 times this season.

