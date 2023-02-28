Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14) going head to head at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 28.
The Wildcats are coming off of an 89-83 victory over Southern Utah in their last game on Thursday.
Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 69, Abilene Christian 67
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wildcats beat the Montana State Bobcats 66-61 on November 25.
- The Bearkats have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-83 at home over Southern Utah (No. 128) on February 23
- 92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 176) on January 7
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 233) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on December 2
- 78-60 at home over Tarleton State (No. 297) on February 16
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and allowing 65 per outing, 195th in college basketball) and have a +175 scoring differential.
- In WAC games, Abilene Christian has averaged 0.1 fewer points (71.4) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Wildcats score 76.7 points per game. On the road, they score 69.1.
- Abilene Christian is giving up fewer points at home (58.9 per game) than away (72.8).
- The Wildcats are putting up 70.1 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer points than their average for the season (71.5).
