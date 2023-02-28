The San Antonio Spurs (14-47) have five players on the injury report, including Tre Jones, in their matchup against the Utah Jazz (31-31) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Jazz bested the Spurs 118-102 on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Jazz, while Jeremy Sochan scored 22 points in the loss for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Romeo Langford SG Out Adductor 7.4 2.9 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Tre Jones PG Questionable Foot 12.8 3.6 6.3 Devin Vassell SG Out Knee 19.4 4 3.6

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Thumb)

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs average only 4.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (117).

San Antonio is 7-11 when it scores more than 117 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Spurs are putting up 111 points per contest, compared to their season average of 112.3.

San Antonio makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), two fewer than its opponents.

The Spurs average 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and concede 118.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -9 235.5

