Tuesday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (7-21) and Seattle U Redhawks (5-21) squaring off at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 66-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 28.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Texans suffered an 80-78 loss to Southern Utah.

Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Tarleton State 66, Seattle U 63

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

  • The Texans took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a 70-60 win on January 11. It was their signature victory of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tarleton State is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Texans are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 274) on November 18
  • 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 312) on November 30
  • 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on December 14
  • 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 324) on December 6

Tarleton State Performance Insights

  • The Texans average 62.5 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (256th in college basketball). They have a -137 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
  • Tarleton State is putting up 59.0 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (62.5).
  • The Texans post 70.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively, Tarleton State has been better in home games this year, giving up 65.5 points per game, compared to 69.4 on the road.
  • The Texans' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 59.2 points a contest compared to the 62.5 they've averaged this season.

