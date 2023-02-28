Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 28
The Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-9.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-9.5)
|145
|-410
|+310
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Kansas (-9.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
- The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Kansas has covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Jayhawks' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +18000
- The Red Raiders have had the 34th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4000 at the start of the season to +18000.
- Texas Tech has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.