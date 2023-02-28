Tuesday's game at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-16) squaring off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-21) at 8:00 PM (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 win for UT Rio Grande Valley, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Vaqueros are coming off of a 65-61 win against Sam Houston in their last outing on Saturday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 66, Utah Valley 60

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-CC Islanders, 68-65, on November 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Utah Tech (No. 169) on February 2

75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on February 11

83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 176) on January 4

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 179) on December 19

65-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 210) on February 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights