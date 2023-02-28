The San Antonio Spurs, with Zach Collins, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Collins, in his most recent appearance, had 15 points and two blocks in a 118-102 loss to the Jazz.

In this article, we look at Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.2 12.5 Rebounds 7.5 6.0 6.4 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.3 PRA 24.5 18.8 22.2 PR 21.5 16.2 18.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.9



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Jazz

Collins has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 1.8 threes per game, or 4.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Jazz are 21st in the league, giving up 117.0 points per game.

The Jazz give up 43.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are eighth in the league, conceding 24.1 per game.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 26 15 5 2 3 2 1 12/26/2022 23 10 7 0 0 1 0

