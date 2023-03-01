Bookmakers project strong results from the Baylor Bears (16-9), giving them the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among Big 12 teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

At 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, the Bears match up with the Iowa State Cyclones at home.

Bears NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6000)

Baylor Team Stats

This year, the Bears are 10-4 at home while putting together a 4-3 record on the road and going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

In Big 12 games, Baylor is 7-6. That's compared to a 9-3 record outside of the conference.

With 73.6 points per game on offense, Baylor ranks 48th in college basketball. Defensively, it gives up 62.2 points per contest, which ranks 120th in college basketball.

Baylor Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-8 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0

4-8 | 3-1 | 3-0 | 6-0 Baylor has four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But it also has eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

