Houston vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Houston Cougars (12-15) and the Wichita State Shockers (16-12) matching up at Fertitta Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-59 victory for heavily favored Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Cougars enter this contest following a 60-37 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
Houston vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Houston vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 70, Wichita State 59
Houston Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls, the No. 29 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-69 on February 12, it was their season's signature win.
- Houston has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (eight).
- The Cougars have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 77) on December 30
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 94) on January 29
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 94) on January 5
- 60-37 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 25
- 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 4
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per outing (86th in college basketball).
- Houston is scoring 64.1 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.9).
- At home, the Cougars are averaging 3.6 more points per game (67.5) than they are in away games (63.9).
- Houston is giving up 55.8 points per game this year at home, which is 9.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.8).
- The Cougars' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 63.0 points a contest compared to the 65.9 they've averaged this season.
