A battle featuring one of the best squads in the Western Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the second-place Dallas Stars (31-16-13) host the 13th-place Arizona Coyotes (20-30-9).

You can see the Stars try to defeat the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSAZX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSAZX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/21/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-0 DAL
11/3/2022 Coyotes Stars 7-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have conceded 156 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 192 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 3-3-4 (45.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 60 35 38 73 47 45 0%
Jamie Benn 60 24 29 53 31 36 59.8%
Roope Hintz 52 25 27 52 27 17 52.2%
Joe Pavelski 60 14 37 51 35 25 52.7%
Miro Heiskanen 57 7 35 42 43 37 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes concede 3.5 goals per game (208 in total), 24th in the league.
  • With 157 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 59 24 32 56 38 35 34.7%
Nick Schmaltz 43 17 22 39 39 37 41.5%
Lawson Crouse 54 19 12 31 26 21 41.7%
Shayne Gostisbehere 51 10 20 30 45 23 -
Matias Maccelli 41 4 25 29 32 20 0%

