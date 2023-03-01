TCU vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-12) taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (7-20) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-60 victory as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.
The Horned Frogs' last game was an 84-56 loss to Iowa State on Saturday.
TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
TCU vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 72, TCU 60
TCU Schedule Analysis
- The Horned Frogs picked up their best win of the season on February 18 by registering a 75-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, the No. 64-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Horned Frogs have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (12).
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 171) on December 5
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 172) on November 7
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on November 16
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on November 29
- 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 276) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs put up 59.9 points per game (280th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per contest (273rd in college basketball). They have a -219 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.1 points per game.
- TCU scores fewer points in conference action (58.5 per game) than overall (59.9).
- The Horned Frogs are scoring more points at home (62.8 per game) than away (55).
- TCU is allowing fewer points at home (63.6 per game) than away (75.6).
- The Horned Frogs have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 57.4 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 59.9.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.