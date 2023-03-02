Abilene Christian vs. Seattle U Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-14) and the Seattle U Redhawks (5-22) at Teague Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Abilene Christian to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Wildcats came out on top in their last matchup 74-68 against Sam Houston on Tuesday.
Abilene Christian vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. Seattle U Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 74, Seattle U 60
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings. The Wildcats brought home the 66-61 win at a neutral site on November 25.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-83 at home over Southern Utah (No. 127) on February 23
- 92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 173) on January 7
- 74-68 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 211) on February 28
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 226) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 263) on December 2
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +181 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (64th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball).
- Abilene Christian is averaging 71.6 points per game in conference contests this year, which is the same as its season average.
- The Wildcats put up 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Abilene Christian is surrendering 58.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.5).
- The Wildcats have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 70.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.0 point fewer than the 71.6 they've scored this season.
