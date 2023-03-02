Thursday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-14) and the Seattle U Redhawks (5-22) at Teague Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Abilene Christian to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Wildcats came out on top in their last matchup 74-68 against Sam Houston on Tuesday.

Abilene Christian vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 74, Seattle U 60

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings. The Wildcats brought home the 66-61 win at a neutral site on November 25.

The Wildcats have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

89-83 at home over Southern Utah (No. 127) on February 23

92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 173) on January 7

74-68 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 211) on February 28

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 226) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 263) on December 2

Abilene Christian Performance Insights