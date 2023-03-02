Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-16) and the New Mexico State Aggies (14-15) clashing at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-63 victory for Sam Houston according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Bearkats lost their last outing 74-68 against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.
Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 66, New Mexico State 63
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- When the Bearkats defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers, who are ranked No. 130 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 66-62, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Sam Houston is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on January 5
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 174) on November 23
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 226) on January 28
- 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 294) on January 19
- 59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 294) on February 18
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats average 67.8 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential overall.
- With 67.9 points per game in WAC contests, Sam Houston is posting 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.8 PPG).
- The Bearkats are scoring 72.5 points per game this season at home, which is 8.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (64.3).
- Sam Houston surrenders 64.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 70.3 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bearkats have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 67.8 they've put up over the course of this year.
