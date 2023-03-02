The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: KENS and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -5.5 238.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 24 of 62 outings.
  • San Antonio has had an average of 234.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • San Antonio is 25-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (22.4%) in those contests.
  • San Antonio has a record of 6-36, a 14.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +185 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 24 38.1% 115.1 227.3 117.5 239.9 232.9
Spurs 24 38.7% 112.2 227.3 122.4 239.9 232.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall, over its last 10 games.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (14-16-0) than on the road (11-21-0).
  • The Spurs score 5.3 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Pacers give up to opponents (117.5).
  • When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 11-7 against the spread and 7-11 overall.

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 34-29 2-3 30-33
Spurs 25-37 17-31 35-27

Spurs vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Spurs
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
14-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 11-7
12-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 7-11
117.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.4
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
13-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-5
13-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6

