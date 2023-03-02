The Indiana Pacers (28-35) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (15-47) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers and Tre Jones of the Spurs are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Spurs' Last Game

In their previous game, the Spurs topped the Jazz on Tuesday, 102-94. Johnson scored a team-high 25 points (and added three assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 25 4 3 0 0 0 Doug McDermott 19 3 0 0 0 5 Jeremy Sochan 13 6 6 0 0 0

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is No. 1 on the Spurs in scoring (21.8 points per game) and assists (2.8), and puts up 4.8 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jones is the Spurs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he puts up 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Zach Collins is putting up a team-high 6.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.1 points and 2.6 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan gets the Spurs 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Spurs receive 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 19.7 4.3 3.1 0.6 0.1 0.5 Zach Collins 11.8 6.9 3.5 1.1 0.4 0.9 Malaki Branham 16.3 4.1 2.5 0.7 0.3 1.9 Keita Bates-Diop 11 4.8 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.7 Devonte' Graham 9.4 1.6 3.1 0.5 0.4 1.8

