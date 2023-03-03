How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) on Friday at 2:30 PM ET in SEC action, aiting on SEC Network.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 56.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 55.9 the Rebels give up to opponents.
- When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 6-11.
- When it scores more than 55.9 points, Texas A&M is 7-5.
- The Rebels average 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Aggies give up (63.5).
- Ole Miss has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Ole Miss is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.8 points.
- The Rebels shoot 38.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Aggies allow defensively.
- The Aggies' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Rebels have given up.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 78-65
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/1/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-70
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/2/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 79-72
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/3/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
