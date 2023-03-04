The San Antonio Spurs, Keita Bates-Diop included, face the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 110-99 win over the Pacers (his previous action) Bates-Diop posted 10 points.

In this article we will dive into Bates-Diop's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.3 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 3.5 4.7 Assists 2.5 1.3 2.6 PRA 20.5 13.1 18 PR 18.5 11.8 15.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Keita Bates-Diop Insights vs. the Rockets

Bates-Diop has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 5.4% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bates-Diop's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

Allowing 118.5 points per game, the Rockets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Rockets concede 41.7 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have conceded 25.9 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the league, conceding 14.7 makes per game.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 27 9 6 2 1 0 2

