Rice vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (21-7) against the Florida International Panthers (12-16) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last game on Thursday, the Owls claimed a 76-61 win against Florida Atlantic.
Rice vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Rice vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 74, Florida International 65
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls captured their signature win of the season on November 10 by securing an 89-77 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Rice has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 74) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on January 14
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on February 2
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 120) on November 27
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls put up 72.1 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (232nd in college basketball). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Rice has put up 68.9 points per game in C-USA play, and 72.1 overall.
- The Owls are scoring more points at home (73.5 per game) than on the road (70.5).
- At home Rice is allowing 66.3 points per game, 0.2 more than it is away (66.1).
- While the Owls are scoring 72.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 68.3 points per contest.
