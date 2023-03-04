The Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) are scheduled to match up on Saturday at Moody Center, with a tip-off time of 4:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Marcus Carr and Jalen Wilson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Texas' Last Game

Texas dropped its previous game to TCU, 75-73, on Wednesday. Jabari Rice starred with 16 points, and also had two boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 16 2 4 2 0 3 Tyrese Hunter 15 1 2 2 1 2 Dylan Disu 10 5 1 1 3 0

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.5), and also posts 10.7 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rice is averaging 12.2 points, 2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter posts 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dylan Disu puts up 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 57% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)