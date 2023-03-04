Saturday's contest between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) matching up at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Prairie View A&M, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 72-66 loss to Alcorn State in their last outing on Monday.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 74, Texas Southern 62

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

On February 18, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 72-36 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 359) in our computer rankings.

Texas Southern has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (13).

Texas Southern Performance Insights