The Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) travel to face the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas TV: CW

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers' 60.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Lady Panthers give up.

Texas Southern is 2-6 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

Texas Southern has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

The Lady Panthers score 67.1 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 77.1 the Lady Tigers give up.

Prairie View A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Prairie View A&M is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.

Texas Southern Schedule