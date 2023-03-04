Saturday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Red Raiders came out on top in their most recent matchup 66-49 against TCU on Wednesday.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa State 77, Texas Tech 62

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

  • On January 18, the Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Red Raiders have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 16
  • 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll)) on November 25
  • 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14
  • 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5
  • 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 77) on February 22

Texas Tech Performance Insights

  • The Red Raiders put up 69.9 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (250th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • Texas Tech has averaged 1.3 fewer points in Big 12 play (68.6) than overall (69.9).
  • In 2022-23 the Red Raiders are averaging 3.3 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (67.3).
  • In 2022-23 Texas Tech is allowing 7.4 fewer points per game at home (64.6) than on the road (72).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Red Raiders are posting 68.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.9.

