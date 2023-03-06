The Dallas Stars (34-16-13) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Calgary Flames (27-23-13), who have lost five in a row, on Monday, March 6 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW

ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-135) Flames (+115) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 26 of their 42 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has a 20-11 record (winning 64.5% of its games).

The Stars have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 29 of 63 games this season.

Stars vs. Flames Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 208 (11th) Goals 193 (19th) 163 (3rd) Goals Allowed 193 (14th) 44 (11th) Power Play Goals 39 (19th) 34 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (16th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Five of Dallas' past 10 games went over.

The Stars have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 208 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 163 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +45.

