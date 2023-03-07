Houston vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (13-15) and SMU Mustangs (16-11) matching up at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Cougars are coming off of a 62-55 win against Wichita State in their last game on Wednesday.
Houston vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Houston vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 63, SMU 62
Houston Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Florida Bulls, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cougars secured their best win of the season on February 12, a 71-69 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Houston is 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.
- The Cougars have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 31) on February 12
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 80) on December 30
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 95) on January 5
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 29
- 62-55 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on March 1
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.7 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (81st in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Houston scores fewer points per contest (63.9) than its overall average (65.7).
- Offensively, the Cougars have performed better at home this season, scoring 67.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Houston allows 55.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 64.8 away from home.
- On offense, the Cougars have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 63.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 65.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.
