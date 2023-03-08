Wednesday's contest at Dickies Arena has the Houston Cougars (14-15) squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers (18-13) at 5:00 PM ET on March 8. Our computer prediction projects a 67-60 win for Houston, who are favored by our model.

The Cougars came out on top in their last outing 52-33 against SMU on Tuesday.

Houston vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Houston 67, Wichita State 60

Houston Schedule Analysis

  • The Cougars took down the South Florida Bulls (No. 38 in our computer rankings) in a 71-69 win on February 12 -- their best win of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Houston is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.
  • The Cougars have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-69 on the road over South Florida (No. 38) on February 12
  • 52-33 over SMU (No. 84) on March 7
  • 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 84) on December 30
  • 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 102) on January 5
  • 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on January 29

Houston Performance Insights

  • The Cougars average 65.2 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +158 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
  • Houston's offense has been less effective in AAC tilts this year, posting 63.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.2 PPG.
  • The Cougars score 67.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.
  • At home, Houston is allowing 9.1 fewer points per game (55.7) than when playing on the road (64.8).
  • In their last 10 games, the Cougars have been racking up 63.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 65.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

