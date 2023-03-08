The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) will play in the AAC Tournament against the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (18-13). The teams will face off Wednesday at 5:00 PM live on ESPN+.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Houston vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers score an average of 66.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars allow.
  • When it scores more than 59.8 points, Wichita State is 15-4.
  • Houston's record is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Cougars record 65.2 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 62.5 the Shockers give up.
  • Houston is 8-7 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • When Wichita State gives up fewer than 65.2 points, it is 11-3.
  • The Cougars shoot 38.4% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Shockers allow defensively.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Tulsa W 60-37 Fertitta Center
3/1/2023 Wichita State W 62-55 Fertitta Center
3/7/2023 SMU W 52-33 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Wichita State - Dickies Arena

