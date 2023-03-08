Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10) and Lamar Cardinals (19-11) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 62-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 8.

The Cardinals are coming off of an 80-75 victory against McNeese in their last game on Tuesday.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 62, Lamar 60

Lamar Schedule Analysis

Against the SE Louisiana Lions on February 23, the Cardinals secured their best win of the season, a 66-54 home victory.

Lamar has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on February 23

57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on January 7

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 156) on February 11

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 196) on December 17

66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on January 26

Lamar Performance Insights