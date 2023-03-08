Wednesday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-5) and Sam Houston Bearkats (13-17) squaring off at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 76-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Bearkats enter this matchup on the heels of an 82-81 win against Abilene Christian on Monday.

Sam Houston vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sam Houston vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, Sam Houston 60

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' best win this season came in a 66-62 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4.

Sam Houston has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 131) on February 4

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 5

82-81 over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on March 6

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 184) on November 23

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 235) on January 28

Sam Houston Performance Insights