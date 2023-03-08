SFA vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-5) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (13-17) at Orleans Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors SFA to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their last time out, the Ladyjacks won on Thursday 99-93 against UT Arlington.
SFA vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SFA vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 76, Sam Houston 60
SFA Schedule Analysis
- When the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles, who are ranked No. 103 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 67-53, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
- SFA has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-53 over Boston College (No. 103) on November 26
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 131) on January 12
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 137) on December 11
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 143) on February 11
- 68-63 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks have a +498 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and are allowing 59.9 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball.
- Offensively, SFA is tallying 75.7 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (76.5 points per game) is 0.8 PPG higher.
- The Ladyjacks score 78.9 points per game at home, compared to 74.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, SFA is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game (59.2) than when playing on the road (64.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Ladyjacks have been scoring 72.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 76.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.