Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) at Municipal Auditorium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Kansas State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.

In their last time out, the Red Raiders lost 76-52 to Iowa State on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 70, Texas Tech 68

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders' signature win this season came against the Texas Longhorns, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 15). The Red Raiders secured the 68-64 win at home on January 18.

The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25

69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on February 22

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 73) on February 5

Texas Tech Performance Insights