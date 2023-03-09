Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) at Municipal Auditorium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Kansas State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 9.
In their last time out, the Red Raiders lost 76-52 to Iowa State on Saturday.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 70, Texas Tech 68
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders' signature win this season came against the Texas Longhorns, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 15). The Red Raiders secured the 68-64 win at home on January 18.
- The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25
- 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 70) on February 22
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 73) on February 5
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders average 69.4 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (255th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
- Texas Tech is tallying 67.7 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.7 fewer points per game than its season average (69.4).
- The Red Raiders are averaging 70.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.8).
- Defensively, Texas Tech has played better at home this year, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 72.4 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
