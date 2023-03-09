The No. 8 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-13) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-15) in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at Municipal Auditorium. The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 67.3 the Red Raiders give up.

Kansas State is 14-7 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Texas Tech's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Red Raiders record are only 0.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.7).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 10-4.

Kansas State is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

This season the Red Raiders are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats' 39.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Red Raiders have given up.

Texas Tech Schedule