UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the UTEP Miners (19-10) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-11) at Ford Center at The Star is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with UTEP taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 9.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Miners suffered a 72-68 loss to Middle Tennessee.
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 66, Louisiana Tech 65
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Miners registered their best win of the season, a 65-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Miners have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 2
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 7
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 18
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 147) on November 19
- 79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 163) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners average 69.1 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per outing (170th in college basketball). They have a +149 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
- UTEP's offense has been more productive in C-USA games this year, averaging 70.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.1 PPG.
- At home, the Miners are scoring 5.2 more points per game (72.4) than they are in away games (67.2).
- Defensively UTEP has been worse in home games this year, ceding 64.6 points per game, compared to 64.1 away from home.
- The Miners have been racking up 71.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.