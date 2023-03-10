Friday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) and the UTEP Miners (20-10) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-58 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Miners' last outing on Thursday ended in a 64-54 victory against Louisiana Tech.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UTEP 58

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners' best win this season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 25). The Miners secured the 65-62 win at home on February 2.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Raiders are 13-2 (.867%) -- tied for the first-most victories.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 2

64-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on March 9

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on December 18

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 7

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 148) on November 19

UTEP Performance Insights