Stars vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 14
The Dallas Stars (37-17-13) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (28-32-5), who have won four in a row, on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW.
In the last 10 games for the Stars, their offense has put up 48 goals while their defense has given up 32 (they have a 7-2-1 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with 10 goals (29.4% success rate).
Before this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey contest.
Stars vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Canucks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.9)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 37-17-13 overall and 6-13-19 in overtime contests.
- Dallas is 6-6-10 (22 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.
- In the nine games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-6-2 (four points).
- Dallas has finished 5-2-6 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 16 points).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals 43 times, and are 31-7-5 in those games (to register 67 points).
- In the 20 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 10-4-6.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 21-9-5 (47 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents 28 times, and went 12-8-8 (32 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|6th
|3.45
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|4th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.82
|31st
|10th
|32.6
|Shots
|30.4
|21st
|11th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|6th
|24%
|Power Play %
|22.6%
|11th
|3rd
|83.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.3%
|32nd
Stars vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
