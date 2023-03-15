The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Johnson had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-120 win against the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Johnson's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.6 21.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.2 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.9 PRA 32.5 29.4 30.1 PR 29.5 26.5 26.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 0.9



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Mavericks

Johnson is responsible for attempting 15.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.3 per game.

He's put up 6.4 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 104.7 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.6 assists per contest.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 31 22 8 7 1 0 1 12/31/2022 36 30 4 0 4 0 0

