Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 15
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (25-7) host the Santa Clara Broncos (23-9) at Leavey Center on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Leavey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Sam Houston's games have gone over the point total in 10 out of 27 opportunities (37%).
- The Bearkats are 15-11-0 against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston has covered the spread more often than Santa Clara this year, recording an ATS record of 15-11-0, compared to the 14-13-0 record of Santa Clara.
Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Sam Houston
|73.2
|150.7
|58.9
|132.5
|132.9
|Santa Clara
|77.5
|150.7
|73.6
|132.5
|149.6
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- Sam Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Three of Bearkats' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Bearkats average just 0.4 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Broncos allow (73.6).
- When Sam Houston puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|10-16-0
|Santa Clara
|14-13-0
|14-13-0
Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits
|Sam Houston
|Santa Clara
|12-1
|Home Record
|14-4
|10-5
|Away Record
|6-3
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.1
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|81.2
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
