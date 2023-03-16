The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) and the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Houston is favored by 18.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 121.5.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -18.5 121.5

Houston vs Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -5000 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

Northern Kentucky has gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.

The Norse have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.

Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 6.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 121.5 % of Games Over 121.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 24 77.4% 75 143.2 56.5 120.1 134.7 Northern Kentucky 21 72.4% 68.2 143.2 63.6 120.1 132.1

Additional Houston vs Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Cougars have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Northern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Norse have gone over the total four times.

The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (75) than the Norse give up (63.6).

When Houston totals more than 63.6 points, it is 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.

The Norse score 11.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (56.5).

When it scores more than 56.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 12-11 against the spread and 18-8 overall.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-15-0 9-5 14-17-0 Northern Kentucky 14-15-0 0-0 12-17-0

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Houston Northern Kentucky 16-2 Home Record 14-3 11-0 Away Record 6-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

