SFA vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-6) matching up with the Texas State Bobcats (23-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-59 win as our model heavily favors SFA.
The Ladyjacks enter this matchup following a 69-64 loss to Cal Baptist on Friday.
SFA vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
SFA vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 72, Texas State 59
SFA Schedule Analysis
- When the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles, the No. 98 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-53 on November 26, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Ladyjacks are 8-3 (.727%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
- SFA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-53 over Boston College (No. 98) on November 26
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 126) on January 12
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 141) on December 11
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 152) on February 11
- 68-63 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 7
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks are outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game with a +508 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 60.2 per outing (74th in college basketball).
- SFA is posting 75.7 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.1).
- Offensively, the Ladyjacks have played better at home this year, putting up 78.9 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, SFA is ceding 59.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 64.6.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Ladyjacks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 72.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 76.1 they've put up over the course of this season.
