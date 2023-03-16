SMU vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (16-12) squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (21-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 62-51 win as our model heavily favors SMU.
The Mustangs are coming off of a 52-33 loss to Houston in their most recent outing on Tuesday.
SMU vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
SMU vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 62, Little Rock 51
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs' best win this season came in a 53-50 victory on January 21 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in our computer rankings.
- SMU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mustangs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Houston (No. 69) on January 21
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on January 14
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 93) on December 4
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 110) on December 3
- 69-51 at home over Wichita State (No. 119) on February 22
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.2 points per game (221st in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (48th in college basketball).
- SMU is posting 60.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (63.2).
- Offensively, the Mustangs have fared better at home this season, scoring 67 points per game, compared to 59.6 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, SMU is giving up 53.1 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.
- The Mustangs have been scoring 60.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 63.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
