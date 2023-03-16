Thursday's game at Legacy Arena at BJCC has the Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) matching up with the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) at 2:45 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-66 victory as our model heavily favors Alabama.

According to our computer prediction, Texas A&M-CC is projected to cover the spread (24.5) against Alabama. The two teams are expected to come in below the 155.5 over/under.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -24.5

Alabama -24.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -10000, Texas A&M-CC +2200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Texas A&M-CC 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Texas A&M-CC (+24.5)



Texas A&M-CC (+24.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Alabama has compiled a 20-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 18-10-0. The Crimson Tide are 14-17-0 and the Islanders are 18-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 162.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Texas A&M-CC has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders have a +263 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.2 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.5 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-CC grabs 34 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Texas A&M-CC connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33%.

Texas A&M-CC wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 12.5 (245th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.