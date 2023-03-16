The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) meet on Thursday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 7:25 PM.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Raiders allow to opponents.

Texas is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 228th.

The Longhorns put up 8.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (69).

When Texas puts up more than 69 points, it is 20-6.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas is scoring 84.8 points per game this season at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.4).

The Longhorns give up 67.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Texas has played better at home this year, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Texas Schedule