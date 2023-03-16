UTEP vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-14) against the UTEP Miners (20-11) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Miners' most recent game on Friday ended in a 68-62 loss to Middle Tennessee.
UTEP vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
UTEP vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 71, UTEP 64
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- The Miners' best victory of the season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings. The Miners captured the 65-62 home win on February 2.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 22) on February 2
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 18
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 7
- 64-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on March 9
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 148) on November 19
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (115th in college basketball) and give up 63.8 per contest (164th in college basketball).
- In conference play, UTEP is putting up more points (70.1 per game) than it is overall (68.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Miners are averaging 5.2 more points per game at home (72.4) than away (67.2).
- UTEP is giving up more points at home (64.6 per game) than on the road (64.1).
- While the Miners are averaging 68.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 70.1 a contest.
