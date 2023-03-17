The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears (22-10) against the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at 1:30 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Gauchos' Ajay Mitchell are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Baylor's Last Game

In its most recent game, Baylor fell to Iowa State on Thursday, 78-72. Its top scorer was Jalen Bridges with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Bridges 28 5 2 3 0 7 Adam Flagler 14 3 4 3 0 1 Keyonte George 11 4 2 2 0 3

Baylor Players to Watch

Flagler is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyonte George puts up 15.8 points and 2.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brides leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also puts up 10.3 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1 block.

LJ Cryer is averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Flo Thamba puts up 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

