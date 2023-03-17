An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) play against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 9:55 PM, on TBS.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Indiana has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.

Kent State has covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 31 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 37th, according to computer rankings.

The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

Indiana has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +70000

+70000 Kent State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

