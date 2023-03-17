Friday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the USC Trojans (22-10) facing off at Nationwide Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:15 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, USC projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Michigan State. The over/under is listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -135, USC +110

Michigan State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 70, USC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+1.5)



USC (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State is 14-14-0 against the spread, while USC's ATS record this season is 15-14-0. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Trojans' games have gone over. The teams score 143 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while USC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.2 points per game to rank 209th in college basketball and are allowing 67.4 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball.

The 32 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 164th in college basketball, and are 1.7 more than the 30.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Michigan State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Spartans rank 133rd in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 181st in college basketball defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.3 per game (36th in college basketball) and force 9.4 (353rd in college basketball action).

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +177 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, and are giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.

USC records 32.2 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball), compared to the 32.1 of its opponents.

USC makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

USC forces 11.8 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball).

