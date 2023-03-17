Friday's contest at Marriott Center has the BYU Cougars (16-16) going head to head against the Rice Owls (22-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 victory for BYU, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Owls are coming off of a 62-54 loss to UTSA in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Rice vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Rice vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 67, Rice 65

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best victory of the season.

Rice has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

89-77 at home over SFA (No. 57) on November 10

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on January 14

82-64 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 116) on February 18

Rice Performance Insights