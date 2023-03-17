Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
Southwest Division rivals meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) travel to face the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) at AT&T Center, tipping off on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|234
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|234.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|234.5
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-7.5)
|232.5
|-350
|+290
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies average 115.7 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +253 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 112.5 points per game, 24th in league, while conceding 122.1 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -662 scoring differential.
- These two teams are scoring 228.2 points per game between them, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up a combined 234 points per game, which is the same as this matchup's total.
- Memphis has put together a 31-33-4 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio has covered 28 times in 69 chances against the spread this year.
Spurs and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Grizzlies
|+2200
|+900
|-10000
