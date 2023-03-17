Southwest Division rivals meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) travel to face the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) at AT&T Center, tipping off on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 115.7 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +253 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Spurs have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 112.5 points per game, 24th in league, while conceding 122.1 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -662 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 228.2 points per game between them, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 234 points per game, which is the same as this matchup's total.

Memphis has put together a 31-33-4 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has covered 28 times in 69 chances against the spread this year.

Spurs and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Grizzlies +2200 +900 -10000

