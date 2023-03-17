TCU vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 10:05 PM, on truTV.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-5.5)
|142.5
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|TCU (-5)
|142
|-210
|+180
|PointsBet
|TCU (-4.5)
|142
|-208
|+175
TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- TCU is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
- In the Horned Frogs' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Arizona State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Sun Devils' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- TCU is 20th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (26th).
- The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have decreased from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000, the 71st-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
