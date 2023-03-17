How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 10:05 PM.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- In games TCU shoots better than 40.0% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils rank 107th.
- The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.9).
- TCU has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively TCU has fared better when playing at home this season, posting 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs are allowing 63.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 76.3.
- TCU is making 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 74-60
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Ball Arena
